People postponing medical screenings for fear of getting COVID

ST. LOUIS – A new concern is growing among doctors on the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Fears of contracting COVID-19 have caused some people to put their other health issues at risk. Some folks are postponing health screenings.

“Now is a very safe time to start taking our health care matters back into our own hands,” said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, a member of the task force.

Tuesday was the day for Portia Oberkfell’s mammogram. She had no concerns about going to Mercy South to get it done and her confidence was backed up by what she discovered.

“It was clean. They have hand sanitizing stations everywhere, they ask that we stay masked up, there was a lot of precautions in place,” she said.

Oberkfell’s friends have a different take on the COVID situation.

“A lot of my friends have been voicing their concerns about coming in-person for health visits and screenings,” she said.

But postponing a screening could lead to serious medical problems or worse.

“Unfortunately, if you do not get preventive health screenings done, the risk you take is an undiagnosed medical illness that might progress to the point it might be fatal,” Akhtar said.

A delay could allow something like cancer to grow and spread inside your body, whether it’s breast or colon cancer.

“So, it’s important for patients to get the colon cancer screening, so it can be nipped in the bud before it has spread,” said Dr. Faiza Bhatti, a gastroenterologist at Mercy South.

Bhatti estimated colon cancer screenings are down at least 10%. And when people do get tested and cancer is found, it is at a more advanced stage. It could be from delaying the screening.

“Cancer is a diagnosis that can affect you and haunt you for the rest of your life,” she said.