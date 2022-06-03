ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A representative from Gateway Arch National Park tells FOX 2 that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the arch for at least two hours today. It is not clear how many people were on board but they were in communication with Arch officials while they waited inside.

There was electricity and lights inside the tram, but it could not move for hours. St. Louis Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to assist with the situation.

The tram was fixed at around 2:00 pm. The people just got off it is not clear where they are right now. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the area. There are some emergency vehicles at the national park but many tourists appeared to be unphased by the situation.

