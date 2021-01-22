Peregrine falcons removed from Mo. endangered species list following successful recovery efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At their meeting Friday, the Missouri Conservation Commission gave the approval to remove the peregrine falcons from the state’s endangered species list.

Although the falcons have been removed from the list, they are still a species of conservation concern.

According to Missouri Department of Conservation Urban Wildlife Biologist and Falcon Recovery Lead Joe DeBold, the MDC’s Peregrine Falcon Recovery Working Group has been studying the bird.

The group determined the state’s population and distribution of peregrine falcons warrant the delisting as a state endangered species.

“Our Missouri peregrine falcon recovery goal of 12 breeding pairs in the state was exceeded in 2013 and now stands at 14 known active breeding pairs distributed across seven counties,” DeBold said. “Peregrines will remain a species of conservation concern in the state. If the breeding population declines below seven breeding pairs, MDC will work with conservation partners to determine if expanded monitoring or protection is needed.”

Due to the widespread use of pesticides such as dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) in their food chain, the falcon’s population decreased severely nationwide during the 1940s through the 1960s.

The peregrine falcon was placed on the federal endangered species list in 1970 and on the Missouri state-endangered species list in 1974.

Peregrines were removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999 due to restoration efforts, but have remained on the Missouri state-endangered species list since.

In addition to the bird’s removal from the state endangered species list, the MDC is proposing a regulation change to the Wildlife Code of Missouri that would allow the limited capture of young migratory falcons for use in falconry.

The allowance for falconers to capture a limited number of birds is based on an authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The proposed regulation change would allow a statewide total maximum of five permits annually for the capture of one young, wild, migrant falcon.

Only those with a Master Falconer Permit may capture a falcon.

The MDC invites everyone to comment on the status and regulation changes for peregrine falcons on March 2-31 online at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes and by mail to: Regulations Committee Chairman, Department of Conservation, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

The MDC will then review all comments and present a final proposal for a final vote by the Commission in the summer.

If approved, the regulation change will become effective Aug. 30.

Learn more about peregrine falcons from MDC’s online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/peregrine-falcon