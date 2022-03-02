Perfect weather leads to perfect time for Rockwell Beer Garden season opening

ST. LOUIS — The Rockwell Beer Garden in South St. Louis City celebrated its opening day with plenty of smiles, laughs, and warm weather.

After record-setting temps in the region Wednesday, General Manager Nancy Etzkorn said they’re glad they waited a little bit longer to open, after a brutal stretch of winter weather in February.

“We planned on the first week of march and march delivered because nobody likes st. louis in February anyway,” Etzkorn said.

People were out riding bikes, jogging, and more as many enjoyed the garden in between, or during.

“Our main focus food is pizza so who doesn’t want to have a pizza and beer after they exercise that’s the point right?” Etzkorn said with a laugh.

Etzkorn was in good spirits as people of all ages, like Patrick Meier, flocked to Francis Park.

“I think with the nice weather with the kids it’s a family-friendly environment it’s going to be a lot of exciting things to come,” Meier said.

Meier said there’s also some good pickleball going on.

These courts are always taken up we keep it really busy up here. Liam Kunderman, 9, couldn’t think of another place anyone would want to be on opening day.

“If they’re my age, they probably like baseball, which is right over there. The food’s delicious and they have pizza for all ages, and then the parents there’s beer and other adult stuff,” Kunderman said.