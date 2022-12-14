ST. LOUIS — If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.

West Florissant Avenue is accessible via the “old Halls Ferry Road” exit. The ramp closure is part of the I-270 North project zone’s safety enhancement.

According to MoDOT, lowering the number of exit and entrance ramps throughout the corridor creates more space between ramps, giving cars more freedom to enter and exit the highway.

