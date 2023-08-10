PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday is ‘Agent Orange Awareness’ Day.

The U.S. Army used the herbicide and defoliant to remove jungle growth to expose the enemy during the Vietnam War. Many U.S. veterans got sick from those chemicals. They filed class action lawsuits against the makers of ‘Agent Orange.’

Monsanto was one of the companies included in the lawsuit. The companies agreed to pay millions to veterans who have medical complications. The Perryville Veteran’s Memorial will “go orange” Thursday night at sunset.

Thursday is also the anniversary of the Pact Act, which expanded healthcare benefits for veterans impacted by toxic chemicals.