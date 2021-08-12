Perseid meteor shower promises night sky show right through the weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An intense show in the night sky is underway as the Perseid Meteor Shower is reaching its peak.

Storms and clouds will impede our view Thursday, but the viewing should still be good with clearer skies this weekend. Possibly bringing 30-50 shooting stars per hour, the best time to view them is after midnight. But you and your family don’t have to stay up that late.

“This is a great year for looking for the Perseids right after sunset. Part of the reason for that is that the radiant, or where a lot of these meteors will seem to come from, rises right after sunset. Better yet, this week, our Moon is setting right after sunset too,” said Will Snyder, manager of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium.

“So, the sky is nice and dark and if you give yourself a wide clear view, you likely to see some meteors overhead.”

To have the best view, find an area with minimal light and give your eyes time to adjust.

“If you do live close to lots of lights, say on your property or anywhere nearby the city, that will wash out your view of the sky, making it harder to see some of those fainter shooting stars,” Snyder said.