ST. lOUIS — Police are investigating an attempted break-in at Mayor Tishaura Jones’ home. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect tried to break a window to enter the home, according to the mayor’s office. Investigators don’t believe this was a targeted incident because the suspect made a similar attempt at another house in the neighborhood.

Jones filed a police report and turned over doorbell camera footage to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which has not named the suspect or announced any charges at this time.

The mayor’s office asked not to disclose Jones’ address for the sake of privacy.