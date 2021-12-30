Person charged in shooting at Overland restaurant

OVERLAND, Mo. – One person who was involved in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant in Overland has been charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Deobrae Taylor, of Country Club Hills, with unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release.

The shooting happened at a Church’s Chicken located off of Woodson Road around 1:35 p.m. Customers inside the restaurant began arguing with each other. The argument escalated and the customers pulled guns and began shooting.

Two people involved in the altercation were struck and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

Taylor’s bond was set at $200,000 and prohibits being within 1,000 feet of the restaurant, among other conditions, according to the press release.

The shooting is still under investigation.