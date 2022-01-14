Person dies after falling into a Wentzville grain silo

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A person died after falling into a grain silo this morning. The St. Charles County Ambulance District says that they were called to the scene along Mexico Road at around 9:15 am. Urban Search and Rescue was called to assist.

The person was found dead by rescue crews at around 11:00 am. The identity of the person has not yet been released. That generally happens after their family is notified about the death.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal event are not yet clear. More details are expected to come into the FOX 2 Newsroom as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.