Person dies in early morning scooter crash in Tower Grove East

ST. LOUIS – A person died in a scooter crash early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

Around 12:30 a.m. that scooter hit the rear of a car and then became pinned beneath the car at Pestalozzi Street and Louisiana Avenue.

First responders freed the scooter rider. Medics performed CPR as the victim was taken to the hospital but that individual died from their injuries.

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.

