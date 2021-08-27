Person dies in head-on car crash in St. Charles, child taken to hospital with serious injuries

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A person died in a head-on car crash Friday night in St. Charles County.

A driver of a white sedan was driving “erratically” northbound on Highway K and crossed over the center median multiple times eventually hitting an SUV traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

The crash happened just north of O’Fallon Road.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene. The driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a child who was in the front passenger seat was taken a trauma center with serious injuries.

A child who was in the back seat was not injured.

