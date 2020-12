ST. LOUIS – One person was rushed to a local hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 55.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened around 2 p.m. at I-55 and Loughborough.

It’s unclear if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, Woodling said.