Police searching for car after double shooting in St. Louis County

WELLSTON, Mo. – One person has died and another person was critically injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Wellston, Missouri.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Irving Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. It’s believed the driver may have information on the shooting.

Police are searching for this vehicle after a double shooting in Wellston on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

