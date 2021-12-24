Police searching for car after double shooting in St. Louis County

WELLSTON, Mo. – One person has died and another person was critically injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Wellston, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Irving Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. It’s believed the driver may have information on the shooting.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
