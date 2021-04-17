Person found in submerged vehicle in southeast Missouri dies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a person found inside a submerged vehicle in southeast Missouri has died.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said a passerby spotted the tail-end of a vehicle sticking out of the water Friday at Little Ponderosa Lake and called police.

When the fire department arrived, the vehicle was fully submerged. Divers checked the vehicle and found someone inside. The person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing; no other details were immediately released.