JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – While COVID hospitalizations have stayed consistently high across the state since mid-November, Missouri health officials are reporting an ongoing decrease in the number of new cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 437,549 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,350 positive cases—and 6,254 total deaths as of Sunday, Jan. 17, up 1 from yesterday. That’s a case-fatality rate of 1.43%.