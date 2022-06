LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A person was killed in an ATV crash Thursday morning in Elsberry, Missouri.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Fox Run Road. The Missouri Highway Patrol is at the scene. Elsberry is about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is en route to the scene.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.