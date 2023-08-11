ST. LOUIS — The Major Case Squad has finished investigating a case involving murder and assault that happened on August 5 in the 6000 block of Page Ave.

The Major Case Squad found a person of interest, and they are now waiting for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to bring charges against this person. The North County Police Cooperative will continue the investigation.

On August 5, shots were fired at a car with three people in it. One of the victims in the car, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, was killed, and another 30-year-old woman was hurt. The investigation has found that the women were caught in the middle of a shooting and had nothing to do with the person who started it.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.