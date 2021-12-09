Person of interest in disappearance of Amanda Jones dies; civil suit continues

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Brian Westfall, the person of interest in the Amanda Jones case, has died weeks after the missing woman’s family filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Jones and her unborn child disappeared on August 14, 2005 after meeting Westfall to discuss Amanda’s pregnancy. The police investigation is still ongoing.

On October 30, 2021, Jones’s family filed a suit against Westfall. The family’s lawyer says Westfall was recently served with notice of the suit.

Jone’s parents, Hubert and Bertha Propst released this statement,

“The sudden death of Bryan Westfall has shocked all of us beyond belief. We as a family feel cheated that Bryan has died before we could find our daughter Amanda and unborn grandson Hayden. This news follows our recent legal actions against Bryan, and we feel that another opportunity to get a step closer in finding them has been lost.”

Jones’s family also sent condolences to Westfall’s parents for their loss. They said they know all too well the heartbreak of losing a child.

The statement went on to say, “Fortunately, the Westfall family can lay their child to rest in a sacred place; we still have not had that opportunity.”

No one has seen or heard from Jones since that day. Jones’ car was found parked at the Hillsboro Civic Center and the sonogram photos found inside the vehicle were entered into evidence.

The day Jones vanished she brought the sonogram photo with her to meet Westfall, the man she believed to be the father of her unborn son. Westfall denied paternity, but Jones’ mother told FOX2 her daughter hoped the photos would entice him to want to be in Hayden’s life.

The family’s attorney says the wrongful death suit is expected to continue but adjustments are expected to be made due to Westfall’s passing.

You can listen to The Disappearance of Amanda Jones, a podcast produced by FOX2 in 2019.