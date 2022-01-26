Person open fires outside club in north St. Louis, kills one

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting outside a north St. Louis club.

The person was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. when someone opened fire outside the Royal Palace Club on Natural Bridge Avenue at Lambdin Avenue. The victim was shot in the head and died at the scene. One other person was shot in the leg.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.