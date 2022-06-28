ST. LOUIS – Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was located on Wood Oak Drive in St. Peters. An off-duty firefighter was initially at the scene and attempted to rescue her.

Central County Fire & Rescue was the first fire department on the scene and went inside to grab the patient and passed them out of a window. A St. Charles county sheriff’s deputy and a St. Charles county police officer were also on the scene and assisted with the rescue.

The patient was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The two officers and one of the firefighters also went to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They are expected to be fine. The cause of the fire is unknown. The age and gender of the victim rescued have yet to be reported.

