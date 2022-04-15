ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds.

Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

