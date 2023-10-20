WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An argument between two people led to a shooting Friday evening in Wentzville, police say.

The shooting happened in a cul de sac on Evergreen Court just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police tell FOX 2 that the victim was struck several times. When officers arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the victim before they were rushed to the hospital.

FOX 2 has not yet confirmed the condition of the person shot, and one person of interest is in custody as of 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.