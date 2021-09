HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A person was shot in Hazelwood and taken to the hospital in serious condition Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Boulder Creek Drive at about 3:30 a.m.

There are at least 19 evidence markers at the scene. Police are speaking to a person of interest.

On the scene of a shooting in Hazelwood – Boulder Creek Drive- just before 3:30 this morning police received a call of a person shot he was transported to the hospital in serious condition—- we will update this story on air and on line https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/JdagbbSh96 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.