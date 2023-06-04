ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigatig a home invasion that one left person dead early Sunday morning.

The Ferguson Police Department got the call for a home invasion around 3:46 a.m. on the 1500 block of Knollstone Drive. Upon arrival, the victim was found in front of the home after being shot. It was later revealed to police that several suspects entered the home looking for money.

So far, no suspects have been found. The Major Case Squad is urguing anyone with additional information on the case to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

