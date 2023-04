ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot at a Walgreens just before 10 p.m. Friday night. The shooting happened at the drugstore on Old Halls Ferry Road.

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries when they arrived. The person shot was rushed to a hospital. A suspect is not in police custody.

