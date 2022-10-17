ST. LOUIS – A person was shot in the hand Saturday in Hazelwood.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynn Haven. When officers arrived at the scene, a person there admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody. Police said they found the victim at another location with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation found that this was an “isolated domestic incident.”

Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.