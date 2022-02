FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

Police said a person was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-44 at Exit 239 near St. Clair, Missouri.

Two right lanes are closed. The estimated clearance time is 10:27 p.m.

