Car flips over after crashing into building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a T-Mobile store and overturned in downtown St. Louis Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near North Tucker Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Emergency crews had to rescue someone trapped inside the vehicle.

One person is in critical condition, and the other person is stable, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

