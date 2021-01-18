Persons of interest identified in Lincoln County murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in connection to a murder that took place over the weekend.

According to Lieutenant Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a fight on Grizzlys Lane on Sunday afternoon. Deputies found 44-year-old Christopher Wright dead at the scene. He’d been stabbed to death.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Major Case Squad for assistance.

Since then, investigators have determined two persons of interest in the case: 24-year-old Alex Kresting and 41-year-old Monica Deroy.

Kresting and Deroy were last seen driving a red 2007 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri license plates ZD2F8P.

If you know the whereabouts of Kresting and Deroy, the red 2007 Ford Taurus, or have any other information about this investigation, you are asked to contact the Major Case Squad at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-6100.