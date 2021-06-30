Persons of interest in custody after missing man found dead in Crawford County, Mo.

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Two people are in custody at the Crawford County Detention Center awaiting formal charges in connection with a missing man who was found dead Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of Albert Terry Barton’s disappearance on June 8. His family reported last seeing him on June 6.

At the time, investigators noted the circumstances surrounding Barton’s disappearance to be “suspicious in nature” and were looking for two persons of interest in the case.

On June 30, investigators located those two persons in Steelville. They were identified as 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray.

Deputies interviewed both Dyer and Ray, and developed information leading them to Barton’s location.

Barton was found dead. The sheriff’s office did not specify a cause of death and did not say where Barton was located.