PAGEDALE — The Major Case Squad has identified the victim in a fatal shooting along St. Charles Rock Road Friday and are looking for three ‘persons of interest’ in the crime. The man shot to death has been identified as Jaylin Johnson, 19, of St. Louis County. He recently attended Marquette High School.

On July 7 at around 1 a.m., police responded to reports of a person in distress. A passerby called police, telling them about a person lying on the sidewalk along St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm. Officers discovered Johnson’s lifeless body. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Detectives believe that Johnson went to Downtown St. Louis to meet with some people Thursday night. He was last seen with several individuals just prior to his death. Police are asking the public to help identify them. They may have information about his death.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 314-327-6482 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

