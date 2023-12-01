ST. LOUIS – Teachers at Kipp Wonder Academy, a charter elementary school in south St. Louis, are pushing for better conditions after recent discoveries of pests and rodents on school grounds.

Educators raised concerns Friday afternoon during a professional development meeting.

After the meeting, KIPP officials emailed Wonder Academy staff, informing them that inspection team would “complete comprehensive building reviews” next week, also looking to take control of the pest and rodent situations.

Meanwhile, KIPP Wonder Academy students will not have school on Monday and will plan for virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. KIPP officials say there will be another team meeting on Monday to update on conditions at the school.