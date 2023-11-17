ST. LOUIS – This Thanksgiving, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is encouraging everyone to consider a plant-based lifestyle and is giving away free vegan roasts near their new billboard. The distribution of vegan roasts is scheduled for November 17 at noon. PETA’s billboard is on westbound I-64 along the Exit 38B/Jefferson Avenue off-ramp.

PETA is promoting the “ThanksVegan” campaign with four bus shelter ads situated between the 1500 and 1800 blocks of Market Street. These strategically placed advertisements line the St. Louis Thanks-for-Giving parade route.

PETA says that in the U.S. alone, approximately 46 million turkeys are slaughtered and sold for Thanksgiving each year. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about cruelty-free alternatives to traditional holiday meals.

Turkey production peaked in 1996, when 302.7 million turkeys were raised for consumption. Turkey is enjoyed year-round in everything from sandwiches to chili, but Thanksgiving is a major holiday when turkey consumption peaks.

PETA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on animal rights and advocates for the ethical and humane treatment of animals. The organization works to promote veganism and encourages individuals, companies, and governments to adopt practices that prioritize the well-being of animals.

PETA is known for these campaigns; they made an announcement in September that Anheuser-Busch has stopped docking their Clydesdale’s tails, due to a campaign they started back in March.