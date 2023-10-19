ST. LOUIS – Award-winning comedian Pete Davidson, known well for his work on Saturday Night Live, is coming to St. Louis in December.

Davidson is scheduled to perform at The Pageant on Monday, Dec. 4. He was originally scheduled for just one show, but due to popular demand, he will host a second show.

The first show, already sold out, is scheduled for 7 p.m. The second show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The Pageant announced a presale opportunity that begins Thursday for the latter show. Use presale code “VOCALS” to access the presale. Ticket go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. For a look at available tickets, click here.

In addition to his work on Saturday Night Live, Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis.” Another one of his works, “The King of Staten Island,” earned multiple People’s Choice Awards in 2020.