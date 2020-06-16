Petition gaining steam to rename Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – As protest continue to erupt across the U.S., invoking policy changes and accountability.

The continued calls to remove Confederate monuments and street names are starting to gain some steam.

“It’s not about forgetting history,” said petition organizer Elise Moser. “We want to remember history and the things these people did because it was horrific, but we don’t want to memorialize them or celebrate them.”

Elise Moser is a part of the effort to change the name of Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

She says a simple look into Walter Dorsett’s history tells you everything you need to know about why it needs to be changed.

“It was not just that just a slave owner, but also that he was an active anti-abolitionist and working against the rights of black people,” said Moser. “To me, as a resident, that’s really damaging.”

She’s also pointing out a St. Louis County document that shows Dorsett owned some 2 dozen slaves as young as 6 months old.

The call to change the street sign echoes that of the continued push to remove Christopher Columbus’ statue from Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

More than 2,500 people have signed that online petition.

“We have an opportunity to make a change.”

Back in Maryland Heights, the city acknowledged the effort to rename Dorsett but is putting the responsibility on St. Louis County.

A spokesperson says in a statement: “The naming of roadways is under the purview of the entity with jurisdiction over the roadway being considered.”

Moser says St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway is supporting their effort to change Dorsett.

Fox 2 reached out to her for a comment, but her office has not commented.

In the meantime, organizers plan to keep pushing to right in their mind’s the past wrongs.

“When you know better, you do better.”