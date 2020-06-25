Petropolis opens second location in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Petropolis Pet Center offers lodging, daycare, grooming, and training.

President and veterinarian Dr. Paul Schifano said through all of those services they work on pet empowerment, which is giving the animal control and confidence in what they do.

He said it is similar to the idea that parents want to raise their kids to make their own decisions and hopefully the right ones. That is what they are working on with dogs.

Here is more information on Petropolis visit Petropolis.com.