PEVELY, Mo. – First responders are at a business fire in Pevely, Missouri. Three fire departments are at the MetalTek building in the 8600 block of Commercial Boulevard. They now have the fire under control.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene. Flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Workers are now outside of the building. There do not appear to be any injuries associated with this fire

