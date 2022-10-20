FESTUS, Mo. – A Missouri family known for its massive Halloween light show returned with an even bigger show this year with some help from the City of Festus.

The epic Halloween light show at Festus City Park will feature 66,000 computer-controlled lights and three miles of wires.

This year, the light display will not be at its usual location—the Lenhard’s home in Pevely.

“This year, it’s three times larger than last year. Last year, we got shut down by Pevely, but Pevely decided to build a facade of our house at the park,” said Justin Lenhard. “And this year we went to Festus. Festus was gracious enough to open their door to us, so we can go a lot bigger.”

The Halloween Light Show is free, and it has eight massive moving spotlights that can be seen for five miles.

Lenhard said there are 17 computers running the show, and there are 15 songs all synced to music you listen to in your car when you tune in to 99.7 FM radio.

He said the display is about 100 feet and 25 feet tall.

“What we saw when we first did it years ago is that it just…kids were dancing, and we just liked seeing that and creating memories for families,” Lenhard said. “Especially around COVID; everyone was locked up and in their house, and it’s something that we decided to do.”

The City of Festus built the structure needed to support the light show back in July.

The Guinness Book of World Records has accepted the family’s application for the largest light show in the world.

The Lenhard’s have a donation box set up to raise money for the Jefferson County Rescue Mission, which helps families in need, and 100 percent of all proceeds will go to them.

The lights are on display every night starting Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.