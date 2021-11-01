Pevely family’s home light display likely to move to city park after cease-and-desist

PEVELY, Mo. – A light show at a Pevely house has caused controversy over the last several weeks, but Monday night’s board of alderman meeting may have resulted in a compromise between the Lenhard family and the City of Pevely.

The Lenhard family decorated their home with thousands of lights for Halloween and synchronized it to music on the radio. But on Halloween, the light display had gone dark. Citizens complained the light display caused too much traffic and presented a safety issue should an emergency vehicle need to get on the street. The city sent the Lenhard family a cease-and-desist letter in the mail.

Homeowner Justin Lenhard had planned to start setting up his Christmas display outside his home on Tuesday, but now he can’t. Instead, during the city’s board of alderman meeting Monday night, the city and the Lenhard family came to a compromise.

“To take something away from you was not our primary intent. We want to open lines of communication between you and us, and your resident neighbors. It’s our primary goal to make things work…we don’t want to close you down and say you’re not allowed to do anything. That’s not our intent,” Pevely Mayor Stephanie Haas said. “I’m sorry that you guys took so much time and effort because our understanding is it is a wonderful display…we don’t want to take the joy or remove it from the city.”

The city offered to assist Lenhard in setting up a light display in a city park instead of their home to avoid traffic and safety issues.

“Hopefully, this can still be saved. As of right now, it’s not going to be done at our house. It looks like it actually might be grander than originally designed,” Lenhard said. “When one door closes, another door opens.”

Lenhard said he has a meeting set up with city leaders to start working on plans for a Christmas display.

