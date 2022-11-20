HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Pevely man in connection with a domestic violence case that resulted in a brief shootout and standoff with local law enforcement.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Nov. 18 in the 700 block of Old State Road South.

The victim contacted Pevely police to report she’d been assaulted by her roommate and former boyfriend, Jason Phillips. She told authorities Phillips became enraged after learning he was going to be asked to move out of the residence.

The victim told police she and Phillips got into an argument, which culminated with him striking her in the face, choking her, and then threatening to kill her.

Bissell said the victim fled the residence with her daughter.

Three uniformed Pevely officers went to the home and confronted Phillips inside the residence. Police claim Phillips was still in possession of the shotgun.

Officers ordered Phillips to drop the weapon, and he initially complied. However, Phillips would not respond to additional commands. Bissell said police used pepper spray on Phillips.

Phillips, police claim, picked up his shotgun and turned toward the officers.

One officer fired a shot at Phillips, Bissell said. Phillips then fired a shot in the officers’ direction, who then retreated outside the home to request backup. No one was injured during the exchange.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the home and was able to arrest Phillips without further incident.

Phillips was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of second-degree domestic assault. He’s being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.