Pevely man sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography

ST. LOUIS – A Pevely man sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography. William Jackson pleaded guilty to the crimes in August of 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s for the Eastern District of Missouri says according to the plea agreement, Jackson responded to an ad on an online forum by an undercover law enforcement officer. Jackson communicated with the officer’s fictitious persona and expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the person he believed to be an underage female.

Court documents state that on April 29, 2020, Jackson traveled from Missouri to Illinois to meet who he believed would be the underage female. Jackson was arrested at that time.

After his arrest, a review of Jackson’s cell phone revealed ten images of sexual abuse of a young female.

The court documents state agents determined Jackson and a co-defendant were sexually abusing a minor. Officials say they produced and transmitted at least ten images of the sexual abuse of the minor victim.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.