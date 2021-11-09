Pevely Police officer sustains four broken ribs after car crash

PEVELY, Mo. – A Pevely Police officer was involved in a car crash Tuesday.

The officer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Pevely Police Department Facebook page. He sustained four broken ribs and has minor bleeding around his lung.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.

“The Pevely Police Department would like to give a special thank you to the Dunklin Fire District, Joachim Plattin Ambulance District, and Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance,” the Facebook post reads.

“I would also like to thank the citizens who have already reached out to us and offered their prayers.”