Pevely Police officers wear pink badges during Breast Cancer Awareness month

PEVELY, Mo. – Officers with the Pevely Police Department will be wearing pink badges during the month of October.

The department said this is their way of showing support for breast cancer survivors and those impacted by the disease during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Multiple commented on the photo the department posted to Facebook.

“Love this Lost my mom to breast/lung cancer,” Lynn Maher Baylock said.

“Indeed. Lost my niece to breast cancer,” Jerry N Stef Dandridge said.

“Love this!!” Vicky Boyd said.