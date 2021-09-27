Pfizer COVID booster shots now approved in Missouri

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than a month after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved COVID boosters for immunocompromised individuals, the state has amended its standing order to allow Pfizer booster shots to eligible Missourians.

People who received the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose if they meet the following requirements:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

receive a booster; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here.

The Pfizer booster will be available wherever the Pfizer version of the vaccine is administered.

Vaccine providers and events in Missouri can be found online at MOStopsCOVID.com. Additional information on these recommendations for the immunocompromised can be found on the CDC website.