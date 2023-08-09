ROLLA, Mo. – A sheriff’s deputy in Phelps County finds himself out of a job after being accused of keeping child pornography on an electronic device.

According to a statement from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested one of their own on Wednesday at their department in Rolla.

Justin Durham, 40, was taken into custody without incident.

One day prior, the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Durham with one count of possession of child pornography.

“As law enforcement, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and are not above the law,” Sheriff Michael Kirn said. “The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form.”

The sheriff’s department received a tip that Durham had suspected child sexual abuse material on a device. Sheriff Kirn said Durham has been fired as a result of the charge.

Durham remains jailed without bond.