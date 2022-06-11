FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Philadelphia man died in a crash overnight in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, as the victim. A passenger, a 39-year-old man from Valley Stream, New York, also suffered serious injuries in the crash. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44 near mile marker 228 near Sullivan.

Investigators say Kraievskyi was driving a vehicle that traveled off the roadway before crashing into a creek bed. The vehicle then struck an embankment and caught on fire. Troopers have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Kraievskyi and the other victim were rushed to a hospital after the crash. No other vehicles were involved.