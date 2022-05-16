ST. LOUIS – Pho Grand, a mainstay on S. Grand, will close next month, ending a three-decade run in Tower Grove South.

According to a report in Sauce, owners My and Tami Trinh are near retirement and decided it was time for a break to focus on their “health and happiness.”

In a Facebook post, the owners called the decision “bittersweet” but concluded, “it is the right decision.”

“With so many of you, we have shared laughter and tears, newfound love and heartbreak, celebration and loss,” they said. “There aren’t enough words in the world to describe the countless memories we’ve created here with all of you: our friends. Our family.”

Pho Grand closes Monday, June 13.

The Vietnamese eatery opened in 1989 at 3191 S. Grand; they relocated to 3195 S. Grand in 2000. The quarter-mile stretch of S. Grand between Humphrey and Arsenal streets has been a destination for tourists and local foodies over the years.

Pho Grand is the second restaurant on the S. Grand strip to close this spring. Cafe Natasha closed in April, though The Gin Room lives on in the same building.