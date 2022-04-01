ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Veterans make up about six percent of the US population, but about eight percent of the country’s homeless. They are in every city. Some of those faces are captured in a new, impactful photo exhibit at the International Photography Hall of Fame and museum in St. Louis called, In the Faces of Patriotism: The Homeless Veterans Project.

The faces of homeless veterans are from St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Washington, and Florida. Different cities, but a common theme.

“It’s the grit, it’s the despair, a lot of these people are addicts or alcoholics because of their service or because of their downtrodden-ness,” said Jerry Tovo.

Jerry Tovo was an army drill sergeant. Now he is a photographer giving voices to these veterans through this collection of striking veteran portraits. They are now on display at the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Every single one of them has a different reason why they’re homeless,” said Tovo. “I still seem to see the same number of people out on the street that I’ve seen before.”

His main goal is to raise awareness about the plight of the tens of thousands of US veterans living on the streets or in shelters by not only telling their stories but by showing their faces, the lines, and their sad eyes. In addition to a place to stay, Jerry says these veterans need job placement, training, psychological evaluations, and rehab. One veteran did turn his life around after they met.

“There is one person, we did inspire him to pull himself out of that position, get a job,” said Tovo.

For those seeing this exhibit, Jerry says he hopes it inspires people to do more for these forgotten heroes and gain more awareness of the plight of homeless veterans not only in St. Louis but all across the country.

“I hope they’re absolutely aware that these people are still out there and they need help and they need support,” said Tovo. “I hope maybe this time somebody will see it, somebody important and somebody will do something about it”

The exhibit will be on display through June 11th. Saturday at 10:00 am, Mr. Tovo will conduct a lecture from the museum, both in-person and virtual. You can learn more and get tickets here.