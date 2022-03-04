Photos: 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS — After a one-year COVID-related hiatus, the Annual Mardi Gras Parade in St. Louis, the second-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, triumphantly returned to once again fill the streets of Soulard.

With dozens of floats, thousands of revelers, and millions of beads, there was likely something for everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News