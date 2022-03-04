Photos: 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade

ST. LOUIS - Water, milk or fruit juice would be the default choice on St. Louis restaurant menus under a bill endorsed by the Board of Aldermen. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 25-1 on Friday to give first-round approval to the measure.

It is aimed at reducing the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks by kids in an attempt to cut juvenile obesity rates. Alderman Sarah Martin, who sponsored the measure, says it was sought by the American Heart Association and has support from other health-related organizations. She emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent a parent from substituting another drink for their child.